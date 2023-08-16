More than a decade since her son Austin Tice went missing in Syria, Debra Tice has strong words for President Joe Biden. Her son is one of only two American journalists held overseas. From Washington, VOA’s Cristina Caicedo Smit reports. Camera: Bruce Ferder.
Bring Austin Home, Demands Mother of Journalist Held in Syria
