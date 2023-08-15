Mohammad Siddiq Habibi crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally and now lives without documents, navigating life and work in the U.S. VOA’s Fahim Siddiqi has the story from San Diego, California, narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.
Afghan Refugee Who Crossed Into US From Mexico Faces Hardships
