Current and former members of the U.S. military and their families can shop at special grocery stores called commissaries. There are about 240 of these supermarkets on military bases in the U.S. and abroad. Iryna Shynkarenko visited one commissary on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall base in Arlington, Virginia. Anna Rice narrates the story. Video: Oleksii Osyka
What’s Inside US Military Commissaries?
