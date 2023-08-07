It’s all about speed and skill — in the air and on the water. In Seattle, the annual Seafair summer festival concluded with Coast Guard rescue operation demonstrations, U.S. Navy Blue Angels’ aerobatics and the fastest hydroplanes in the world racing for the Gold Cup. Natasha Mozgovaya reports from Lake Washington.
Seattle Seafair Festival Boasts Fastest of the Air, Sea
