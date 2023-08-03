Former US President Donald Trump is due to appear in court Thursday, after a grand jury in Washington accused him of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Washington.
Trump to Appear in Court Thursday, Accused of Illegally Trying to Upend 2020 Election Loss
