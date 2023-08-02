The Biden administration has recently been emphasizing the strength of the U.S. economy, but some small business owners remain skeptical. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias visited their shops and found out more about their economic struggles, ahead of election season.
US Economy Will Sway 2024 Vote, Small Business Owners Say
