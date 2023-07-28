Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ukrainian doctors have been seeing more abdominal cavity wounds in military and civilian patients. Some U.S. doctors are stepping in to help their Ukrainian colleagues treat these wartime injuries. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. Camera and edit: Pavel Suhodolskiy
US Doctors Help Ukrainian Colleagues Treat Complex Abdominal Injuries
