Russia is hosting a summit of African countries as world tensions grow due to the increase in food prices following Moscow’s withdrawal from the grain shipment agreements signed with Ukraine and Turkey. In hosting the two-day gathering that began on Thursday, Russia is seeking to cast its image as a partner of the African continent. Marcus Harton narrates this report from the VOA Moscow Bureau. Camera: Ricardo Marquina
…
Putin Promises Grain to Africans in Bid to Ease Isolation
Russia is hosting a summit of African countries as world tensions grow due to the increase in food prices following Moscow’s withdrawal from the grain shipment agreements signed with Ukraine and Turkey. In hosting the two-day gathering that began on Thursday, Russia is seeking to cast its image as a partner of the African continent. Marcus Harton narrates this report from the VOA Moscow Bureau. Camera: Ricardo Marquina