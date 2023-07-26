Emmett Till was 14 years old in August 1955, when he was kidnapped, tortured and killed by two white men in Mississippi after allegedly whistling at a white woman. Till’s death and his mother’s advocacy became catalysts for the civil rights movement in the United States, and President Joe Biden honored them today. VOA’s Laurel Bowman has the story.
Biden Honors Slain Black Teen Emmett Till With Memorial Proclamation
