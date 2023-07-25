The gravity-defying customized cars known as lowriders started out in Mexican American communities of the western United States and now have inspired lowrider clubs in Asia and South America. VOA Correspondent Scott Stearns takes us to an art show inspired by lowrider design.
US Art Show Inspired by Lowriders
