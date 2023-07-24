For decades, the Danny Woo Community Garden in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District has provided a sense of home for elderly Asian immigrants. The largest event at the garden is the Annual Pig Roast – a tradition since 1975. Natasha Mozgovaya has more.
Seattle Community Garden Becomes Second Home for Asian Immigrants
