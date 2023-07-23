Much of Europe remains under a deadly and unforgiving heat wave this summer. A Greek island and tourist destination is the latest to suffer as a wildfire there sent people scrambling for safety over the weekend. Authorities warn more fires could follow as temperatures climb. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.
Locals, Visitors Scramble to Safety at Popular Greek Tourist Destination
