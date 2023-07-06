Turkey is facing mounting pressure from its NATO allies to lift its opposition to Sweden’s membership bid. But Ankara says it will not change its position until its demands are met, and analysts say the impasse will probably have to be solved at the approaching NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius. For VOA, Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
…
Turkey Resists NATO Pressure to Admit Sweden Ahead of Summit
Turkey is facing mounting pressure from its NATO allies to lift its opposition to Sweden’s membership bid. But Ankara says it will not change its position until its demands are met, and analysts say the impasse will probably have to be solved at the approaching NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius. For VOA, Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.