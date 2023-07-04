Parades, picnics and concerts will be held across the United States Tuesday as the nation celebrates the 247th signing of the Declaration of Independence, which signaled the American colonies break with Britain. Richard Green shows us two very different celebrations of the annual holiday.
It’s Not All Pomp and Patriotism on July 4
