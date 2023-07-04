Kyiv and its Western allies have opened a new center in The Hague that will investigate Russia’s leaders for the crime of aggression, following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Putin on Trial? Investigation Launched Into Russia’s Alleged Crime of Aggression
