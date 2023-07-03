Ukraine says its forces have retaken 37 square kilometers of territory in eastern and southern Ukraine during the past week, as part of its counteroffensive against Russia launched in June. Analysts say the recent mutiny against Russia’s top commanders may have an impact on the morale of Russian soldiers on the battlefield. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports, with Yulia Savchenko contributing.
Ukraine Says It Is Winning Back Territory Amid Fierce Russian Resistance
