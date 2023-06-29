A screenwriters’ strike in Hollywood has been going on for two months, grinding scripted TV production basically to a halt and costing California millions in losses each day. Angelina Bagdasaryan has more in this story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Vazgen Varzhabetian
California Screenwriters Continue Strike Costing Hollywood Millions Daily
