US: Prigozhin’s Mutiny Shows Putin’s War in Ukraine Has Failed
US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken say Saturday’s armed rebellion in Russia shows that President Vladimir Putin is clearly losing the war in Ukraine and highlights the stark contrast between Putin’s grand ambitions when he started the war and where his army stands now. VOA’s Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.