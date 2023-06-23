The U.S. has said it expects the Israeli government to prosecute those responsible for vigilante attacks in the West Bank on Wednesday, when hundreds of Israeli settlers stormed into a Palestinian town to avenge the deaths of four Israelis killed by Palestinian gunmen that afternoon. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
US Finds Itself Caught Up in Spiraling Israeli-Palestinian Violence
