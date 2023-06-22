Russian Court Denies Wall Street Journal Reporter’s Appeal 

A court in Russia said Thursday that Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich will remain in jail while he awaits trial on espionage charges.

Gershkovich was arrested in late March during a reporting trip in the city of Yekaterinburg. A judge ruled in May that he remain in custody until August 30, a decision his lawyers unsuccessfully challenged Thursday.

Gershkovich and The Wall Street Journal have denied the reporter engaged in spying activities. The U.S. government has said Gershkovich is being wrongfully detained and called for his immediate release.

No date for his trial has been set.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.

