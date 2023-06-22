Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he let Chinese leaders know that the U.S. would be deeply concerned about any increased Chinese intelligence or military activities in Cuba. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Blinken Says He Warned China About Military, Intel Activities in Cuba
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he let Chinese leaders know that the U.S. would be deeply concerned about any increased Chinese intelligence or military activities in Cuba. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.