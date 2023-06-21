Ukraine is about two weeks into a major push to retake areas occupied by Russia for more than a year. VOA’s Heather Murdock reports from the edges of the combat zone in the Volnovakha region, where soldiers and locals say the fighting is brutal and slow against an enemy that is heavily fortified for battle.
VOA on the Scene: Ukraine Fights ‘Meter by Meter’ for Occupied Land
