After arriving in the U.S., refugees face many challenges. A main one is finding jobs and building new careers. Emma’s Torch, a nonprofit organization in Brooklyn, New York and Washington D.C., is helping refugees, asylees and survivors of human trafficking take the next step with their culinary training program and job placement help.

Directed by: Aaron Fedor, Kathleen McLaughlin

Produced by: Aaron Fedor, Kathleen McLaughlin

Camera: Kyle Dubiel

…

Related