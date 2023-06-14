Biden Calls for Increased Support from NATO Members Ahead of Summit

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday underscored U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression, meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and announcing $325 million more in military aid ahead of an annual summit of NATO members in Lithuania’s capital in July. White House correspondent Anita Powell reports from the White House.

wwwcost ads

leave a reply: