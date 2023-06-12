Recent clashes in Northern Kosovo between Kosovars and ethnic Serbs are raising concerns about a possible new conflict in the region. From Brussels, Valentina Vasileva has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. VOA footage by David Gogokhia.
Northern Kosovo Tensions Threaten Serbia, Kosovo Goals to Join EU
