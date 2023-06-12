Select List of Winners of 2023 Tony Awards

Best musical: “Kimberly Akimbo” 

Best play: “Leopoldstadt” 

Best revival of a musical: “Parade” 

Best revival of a play: “Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog” 

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical: Victoria Clark, “Kimberly Akimbo” 

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play: Sean Hayes, “Good Night, Oscar” 

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play: Jodie Comer, “Prima Facie” 

Best book of a musical: “Kimberly Akimbo,” David Lindsay-Abaire 

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical: J. Harrison Ghee, “Some Like It Hot” 

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical: Alex Newell, “Shucked.” 

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play: Miriam Silverman, “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window” 

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical: Bonnie Milligan, “Kimberly Akimbo” 

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play: Brandon Uranowitz, “Leopoldstadt” 

Best direction of a play: Patrick Marber, “Leopoldstadt” 

Best direction of a musical: Michael Arden, “Parade” 

Best choreography: Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot” 

Best original score: “Kimberly Akimbo,” Music: Jeanine Tesori, Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire 

Best orchestrations: Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, “Some Like It Hot” 

Best costume of a musical: Gregg Barnes, “Some Like It Hot” 

Best costume of a play: Brigitte Reiffenstuel, “Leopoldstadt” 

Best lighting design of a play: Tim Lutkin, “Life of Pi” 

Best lighting design of a musical: Natasha Katz, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” 

