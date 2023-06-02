The Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, the retail giant Target, the brewer of the beer Bud Light — in the past month, all these businesses have been the focus of consumer boycotts for marketing to LGBTQ+ customers. From Los Angeles, Genia Dulot has the story.
US Businesses Facing Backlash for Pride Month Campaigns
