For a second year, the war in Ukraine is adding to worries for American farmers already pinched by higher interest rates. VOA’s Kane Farabaugh speaks with farmers in the Midwest state of Illinois about the impact of world events as they launch another planting season. Camera: Kane Farabaugh.
US Farmers Buffeted by War in Ukraine, High Interest Rates
