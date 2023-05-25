Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has officially entered next year’s presidential election. But to face the presumptive Democratic Party nominee, President Joe Biden, he will have to vanquish former President Donald Trump. The story from VOA’s chief national correspondent, Steve Herman, at the White House. Videographer: Saqib Ul Islam
Florida Republican Governor Seeks to Thwart Trump’s White House Return
