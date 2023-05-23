As Turkey heads to a presidential runoff on May 28, challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu is targeting nationalist voters with an anti-refugee and strong security stance in a bid to overtake incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Turkish Presidential Challenger Targets Nationalists in Runoff Vote
