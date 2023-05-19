Russian-built helicopters arrived in Zimbabwe on May 18 in what authorities say is part of an effort by Russia to strengthen relations between the two countries. Analysts say Russia is rewarding Zimbabwe for not joining with nations seeking to isolate Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Keith Baptist attended the event in Harare and Salem Solomon has this story.
Observers Say Russian Support in Zimbabwe Is Transactional
