The emergency health order used during the pandemic at the U.S.-Mexico border to quickly expel migrants back to Mexico or to their home countries has ended. VOA’s immigration correspondent Aline Barros reports on how the situation is unfolding along the South Texas border.
…
As Title 42 Ends, Confusion at the US-Mexico Border
The emergency health order used during the pandemic at the U.S.-Mexico border to quickly expel migrants back to Mexico or to their home countries has ended. VOA’s immigration correspondent Aline Barros reports on how the situation is unfolding along the South Texas border.