Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces his biggest electoral challenge Sunday with a country recovering from deadly earthquakes, an economic crisis and a united opposition under the leadership of Kemal Kilicdaroglu vowing democratic reform. Dorian Jones reports for VOA from Istanbul.
…
Turkey’s Voters Face Stark Choice in Closest Polls in Decades
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces his biggest electoral challenge Sunday with a country recovering from deadly earthquakes, an economic crisis and a united opposition under the leadership of Kemal Kilicdaroglu vowing democratic reform. Dorian Jones reports for VOA from Istanbul.