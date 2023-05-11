An event organized by the Russian Cultural Center in Seattle to celebrate WWII Victory Day May 9 was met with protesters calling glorification of war inappropriate while Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine. Natasha Mozgovaya has our story from Seattle.
Protests at Seattle Russian Cultural Center WWII Victory Day Celebration
