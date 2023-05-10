Ukrainian Nuclear Operator Warns of Worker Shortage at Russia-Occupied Plant

United States to provide $1.2 billion in new military aid to Ukraine, including air defenses and ammunition.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says “only a matter of time before we can restore a sustainable and just peace for our part of Europe, for Ukraine.”

Agence France-Presse journalist Arman Soldin was killed by rocket fire in eastern Ukraine where journalists were with a group of Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear power plant operator warned Wednesday that Russia planned to evacuate more than 3,000 workers from the town that serves the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Energoatom posted on Telegram that “there is now a catastrophic lack of skilled personnel” at the plant, which is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

Russia has occupied the site since the early stages of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Energoatom said the new evacuations of the Ukrainian personnel living in the town of Enerhodar “will exacerbate the already extremely urgent issue of having enough staff to ensure the safe operation” of the Zaporizhzhia plant.

The company said it will do its best to ensure safe operation by pulling together teams of staff who are in areas under Ukrainian control and specialists from other nuclear power plants in Ukraine.

The U.N.’s nuclear watchdog has repeatedly highlighted safety and security concerns regarding the Zaporizhzhia, both in regard to fighting nearby and the staffing situation.

International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi said Sunday that the situation around the plant “is becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous.”

“We must act now to prevent the threat of a severe nuclear accident and its associated consequences for the population and the environment,” Grossi said in a statement. “This major nuclear facility must be protected.”

Some material in this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

