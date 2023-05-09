Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s primary challenger in the May 14 elections, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, is targeting the Kurdish vote in presidential and parliamentary elections. This marks a turnaround for Kilicdaroglu’s CHP party, which for decades ignored Turkey’s predominantly Kurdish region. Dorian Jones reports from the region’s main city, Diyarbakir.
Turkey’s Main Opposition Seeks Electoral Breakthrough Among Kurds
