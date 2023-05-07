Ukrainians are on war footing, even if they’re not the ones on the front lines. A much hyped and widely expected spring counteroffensive could come any day now. But Ukraine’s defense minister recently warned against putting too much hope in his country’s counterstrikes. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.
Mobilization Underway Ahead of Expected Spring Counteroffensive in Ukraine
