Ukrainian and Iranian women living in London are finding a common cause, joining in regular protests against Russian expansionism and the tyranny of the Iranian regime. Marcus Harton narrates this report from Umberto Aguiar in London.
…
Ukrainian, Iranian Demonstrators Join Forces in London
Ukrainian and Iranian women living in London are finding a common cause, joining in regular protests against Russian expansionism and the tyranny of the Iranian regime. Marcus Harton narrates this report from Umberto Aguiar in London.