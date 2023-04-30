US-Mexico Border, End of Title 42 Top Week’s Immigration News

Editor’s note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

US Immigration Officials Announce Border Plans as End of Title 42 Nears

The Biden administration on Thursday announced efforts to manage the flow of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border as the end of a pandemic-era policy known as Title 42 nears. In a briefing with reporters, administration officials said they are opening immigration processing centers in Latin America to provide migrants easier access to legal pathways to the U.S., including the refugee admissions resettlement program, and prescreening for other programs such as parole, family reunification, or existing labor pathways. Immigration reporter Aline Barros has the story.

US Braces for More Migrant Crossings as Border Restrictions Set to End

The Biden administration is devising a strategy for the possible arrival of tens of thousands more migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border after the anticipated end of COVID-19 restrictions next month, scrambling to find potential holding centers, speed up deportations and increase processing of refugees abroad. Reuters has the story.

Encounters, Apprehensions, Expedited Removal: Border Enforcement Explained

U.S. immigration officials reported more than 2 million migrant encounters along U.S. borders nationwide in fiscal 2022. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection — often referred to as the CBP — releases border enforcement data monthly to explain what is happening. It includes apprehensions, encounters, and removals, among other actions. But what do those terms mean? Immigration reporter Aline Barros explains.

US Sends First Deportation Flight to Cuba Since 2020

The United States on Monday sent its first deportation flight to Cuba since 2020, months after Cuba agreed for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic to accept flights carrying Cubans caught in the U.S.-Mexico border. Story reported by Reuters.

Mexico Migrant Camp Tents Torched Across Border From Texas

About two dozen makeshift tents were set ablaze and destroyed at a migrant camp across the border from Texas last week, witnesses said, a sign of the extreme risk that comes with being stuck in Mexico as the Biden administration increasingly relies on that country to host people fleeing poverty and violence. The Associated Press reports.

VOA’s New Documentary Series, 52 Documentary: Here to Help

Ian Netupsky is an American volunteer in Ukraine. He went there as soon as the war started and left only once since then – for a short time to set up a nonprofit back in the U.S. He has been helping refugees, transporting supplies, food, medicine, etc. to the eastern Ukrainian territories under siege. His main reasons for volunteering are his kids – he wants to make sure they can continue living in a world with freedom and democracy. Ian is accompanied by his dog, Bear, who makes people around him smile and feel better. The film follows Ian on his missions to Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Immigration around the world

Dozens of Bodies Float Ashore in Libya After Migrant Boats Sink

At least 57 bodies have washed ashore after two migrant boats sank in the Mediterranean off towns in western Libya, a coast guard officer and an aid worker said on Tuesday. Reuters reports.

UN Refugee Agency: Mass Exodus From Sudan Could Trigger Regional Instability

The United Nations refugee agency is appealing to states next to conflict-ridden Sudan to keep their borders open to people seeking safety and protection. Since fighting between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces erupted April 15, tens of thousands of Sudanese have abandoned their homes in fear for their lives. Lisa Schlein reports for VOA from Geneva.

Report Recommends Major Immigration Reform in Australia

A government-commissioned report Thursday called for a thorough overhaul of Australia’s immigration system. According to the Migration Review, the system is outdated and does not meet the country’s current or future skills needs, and therefore requires a “long term and holistic” approach to find a solution. The report makes sweeping recommendations that will be considered by Australia’s left-leaning Labor government. Story by Phil Mercer.

Lithuania Legalizes Migrant Pushbacks

Lithuania’s parliament passed legislation Tuesday to make it legal to deny entry to asylum-seekers, the EU member’s latest move to fight illegal immigration from Belarus, to the dismay of rights activists. Story by AFP.

Migrants Walking Through Mexico Threaten Road Blockades

Around 3,000 migrants walking through southern Mexico in a mass protest procession threatened Monday to block roads or harm themselves unless the government agrees to talks or provides them with buses. The Associated Press reports.

News Brief

— The U.S. Department of Homeland Security so far in fiscal year 2023 increased removals and returns to 225,483, up from 170,896 over the same period in fiscal year 2022. The numbers are in addition to Title 42 expulsions on the U.S.-Mexico border, which reached 1,079,507 in that same timeframe.

