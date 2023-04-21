British Deputy Prime Minister Resigns

British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has resigned from office, following an investigation that he bullied his colleagues. Several formal complaints were lodged against him.

In a resignation letter posted on Twitter Friday, Raab said, “I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign, if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word.”

Raab said in the letter that he felt “duty bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry, it dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me. I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government.”

“In setting the threshold for bullying so low,” Rabb wrote, “this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent. It will encourage spurious complaints against ministers and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government – and ultimately the British people.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a letter he had accepted Rabb’s resignation “with great sadness” and thanked him for his support during Sunak’s bid to become prime minister. He also said the resignation “should not make us forget” Rabb’s achievements as a government official.

