European Union countries have agreed to extend a proposal to reduce the amount of natural gas they use by 15% until spring of 2024. The goal is to continue to reduce their reliance on Russian gas. Valentina Vasileva has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Yuriy Zakrevskiy
How Well Can Europe Survive Without Russian Gas?
