Biden Hosting Colombian Leader Petro

U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes Colombian President Gustavo Petro to the White House for talks Thursday that are expected to cover migration, climate change and efforts to counter drug trafficking.

The meeting comes just over a week after the United States, Colombia and Panama announced an agreement on a two-month campaign to try to stop migrants from passing through the Darien Gap, a key route used by migrants traveling from South America to the southern U.S. border.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden and Petro would also discuss economic and security cooperation.

Last week, Petro tweeted that this is a key time to reinforce the relationship and mutual cooperation between the two countries, not only in the fight against narcotics trafficking, but also in the protection of the Amazon, climate change and rural development.

…