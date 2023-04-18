An Islamic center in Minnesota held an interfaith Ramadan meal to celebrate the holy month and build bridges between people of different faiths. Mohamud Mascadde reports from Minneapolis in this story narrated by Salem Solomon.
Muslims and non-Muslims Connect at Interfaith Meal Event in Minnesota
