US ‘Likely’ Kills Senior Islamic State Leader

The U.S. military said it likely killed a senior Islamic State leader in a helicopter raid Monday in northern Syria.

A U.S. Central Command statement did not identify the militant, nor give a precise location of the raid, but said “two other armed individuals were killed.”

CENTCOM added that no U.S. troops were hurt during the raid and that it assessed no civilians were hurt or killed.

The operation is the latest targeting Islamic State leaders in Syria.

Earlier this month, CENTCOM said U.S. forces captured an Islamic State operative in eastern Syria and an airstrike killed one of the group’s senior leaders.

