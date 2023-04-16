No one knows yet what the full repercussions might be from the recent leak of U.S. classified documents. Some analysts fear it could overshadow the security talks that top diplomats are holding in Japan about several world crises. Veronica Balderas Iglesias has the details. Video editor: Marcus Harton.
…
Fallout Assessed From Leak of US Classified Documents
No one knows yet what the full repercussions might be from the recent leak of U.S. classified documents. Some analysts fear it could overshadow the security talks that top diplomats are holding in Japan about several world crises. Veronica Balderas Iglesias has the details. Video editor: Marcus Harton.