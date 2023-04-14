A new draft bill passed by Russian lawmakers on April 11 will make it nearly impossible for men to avoid military conscription, just as Moscow is expected launch a fresh counteroffensive in its war on Ukraine. Anna Rice has the story.
Russia Advances New Conscription Legislation
