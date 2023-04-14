U.S. authorities have arrested a 21-year-old American working on a U.S. military base in connection with the leak of classified intelligence documents, including secrets about the war in Ukraine. VOA’s Laurel Bowman has more.
21-year-old American Arrested in Leak of Pentagon War Documents
