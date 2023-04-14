Continuing his official four-day visit to Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic, President Joe Biden spoke to the houses of Oireachtas in Dublin, becoming the fourth American leader after John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton to address a joint sitting of the Irish parliament. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has the story.
In Speech to Irish Parliament, Biden Highlights ‘Enduring’ US-Ireland Bond
