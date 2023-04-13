Highly accurate and maneuverable U.S. howitzers have been helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine fight off Russia’s aggression since July 2022. These days, the weapons are used mostly in the Bakhmut district in the Donetsk region. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. Videographer and video editor: Pavel Suhodolskiy
US Howitzers Help Ukraine Counter Russia’s Aggression
