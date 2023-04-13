U.S. President Joe Biden is in his ancestral home, Ireland, where he will spend the next two days meeting with leaders and family members. Earlier Wednesday in Northern Ireland, he urged that the collapsed power-sharing government be restored. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara reports.
Biden Voices Hope for Government Renewal in Northern Ireland
